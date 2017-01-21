Time for Reflection: “The Unity of the People”

This is from more than eight years ago. It was written in response to the Obama campaign and its call for unity. It applies again today to the World of Trump.
by Mario Rizzo
After most presidential elections in recent years there is talk of uniting the country, somehow overcoming differences and working for the betterment of the nation. This is a dangerous idea if it is taken seriously.
January 22, 2017 at 11:20 am
