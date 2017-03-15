Call for Papers: Austrian Monetary Economics Conference

I would like to bring the following to your attention:

– Call for Papers –

Monetary Policy in the 21st Century:

The Renaissance of Austrian Monetary Economics

Madrid, November 2nd and 3rd, 2017

Submission deadline: June 30th, 2017

The Faculty of Political Economy in co-operation with the Master Programme in Economics of the Austrian School of Universidad Rey Juan Carlos in Madrid will organize a conference dedicated especially to Austrian Monetary Economics.

The aim of the conference is to bring together scholars interested in monetary economics in the tradition of the Austrian School and to stimulate the debate on the future of the monetary system.

The scientific committee invites the submission of theoretical and/or empirical works addressing the following themes from an Austrian perspective:

Monetary and banking systems

Theory of capital and interest

Origin of economic and financial crises

Secular stagnation, creative destruction

Monetary policy and redistribution

Alternative currencies (e.g. bitcoins)

The keynote lecture will be held by Prof. Dr. Jesús Huerta de Soto.

Venue and Timetable

The conference will be held on the premises of Universidad Rey Juan Carlos in Madrid . It is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 2nd at 1:00 pm and will conclude around 5:00 pm on Friday, November 3rd, 2017. A formal conference dinner will take place on Thursday evening. Participation to the conference will also be open to non-presenting listeners.

Submission and Dates

Interested authors should submit their paper or extended abstract to AustrianEconomics@fh-luebeck.de.

Deadline for submission: June 30th, 2017

Notification on acceptance of paper: July 31st, 2017

Deadline for registration: August 31st, 2017

Conference dates: November 2nd and 3rd, 2017

Conference Fees and Expenses

Participants are expected to cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. Registration fee for participants is €150.00. Registration fee covers the conference dinner on Thursday evening, lunch on Friday as well as catering during coffee breaks. Fee waivers may be granted to students upon request.

Publication

Selected papers presented at the conference will be considered for publication within an Issue (Conference Proceedings) of Procesos de Mercado: Revista Europea de Economía Política.

Scientific committee

Prof. Dr. Miguel Ángel Alonso (Universidad Rey Juan Carlos)

Dr. Romain Baeriswyl (Swiss National Bank)

Prof. Dr. Philipp Bagus (Universidad Rey Juan Carlos)

Prof. Dr. Leef H. Dierks (Lübeck University of Applied Sciences)

Prof. Dr. David Howden (Saint Louis University Madrid)

Prof. Dr. Jesús Huerta de Soto (Universidad Rey Juan Carlos)

Please do not hesitate to forward this Call for Papers to interested parties.