Call for Papers: 2017 SDAE Meetings (Deadline: April 1, 2017)

The annual meeting of the Society for the Development of Austrian Economics will be held during the Southern Economics Association meetings in Tampa, FL at the Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel and Marina, November 17-19, 2017 (Friday to Sunday; more information can be found here: https://www.southerneconomic.org/conference/).

Members interested in presenting papers, serving as chairs/discussants, or proposing entire panels should submit proposals by Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Please submit papers and panels to the following email address:

sdae@ttu.edu

With all paper submissions, please include a pdf or MS Word document containing the paper title, two JEL Codes, an abstract of no more than 100 words (700 characters), as well as the following information for each co-author:

First name Last name Affiliation (Institution) Street Address City, State ZIP Code Phone Number Email Address

With all panel submissions please include the above information for all authors and coauthors.

If you are proposing a paper for presentation, we assume that you will serve as a chair or discussant (if needed) for at least one other conference session. If you wish only to serve as a chair or discussant, please indicate so in your submission. Note that each session during the SEA meetings lasts one hour and forty-five minutes and typically has four or more participants. Finally, please also note that the conference organizers have to be free to place your paper or panel on any of the conference days.

SDAE members who are current in their annual membership dues are given priority for panels.

Let’s work together to build upon the success of past SDAE meetings and highlight the excellent work being done by scholars inspired by the traditions of the Austrian School!

Sincerely,

Andrew T. Young

President Elect, Society for the Development of Austrian Economics

and Professor of Economics at the Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University