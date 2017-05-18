IREF Research Support

I’d like to draw your attention to the following opportunity:

Call for Research Proposals

IREF is a free-market oriented think tank based in France. It promotes ideas, debates, events, and rigorous academic research.

With regard to research, IREF supports original research projects that lead to the production of papers of academic quality of at least 7,000 words. This support is not a prize to published work, nor is it an encouragement to “work in progress”.

The paper must have clear policy implications. It will be circulated as an IREF working paper and the author is expected to publish it in a reputed academic journal.

The candidate is welcome to submit research proposals in the following areas:

• The role of government in modern societies and the nature of policymaking

• Regulation, taxation, public expenditure and public debt

• Policy-making from an international perspective

• The economics of the welfare state

• Rent-seeking

• The role and nature of judicial systems from a law-and-economics perspective

Although IREF’s mission focuses on economic issues, an interdisciplinary approach is welcome.

Once the contract is signed, the author is required to mention his/her affiliation to IREF (as an IREF fellow) in all the public events he/she attends during the period covered by the contract, and whenever he/she presents or submits the paper promoted by IREF. IREF encourages the author to continue to mention his/her affiliation to IREF also after the contract expires.

The amount of financial support offered by IREF varies from 4,000 to 7,000 euros, plus research costs. The amount depends on the number and qualifications of authors, as well as on the proposed topic of investigation.

Candidates are encouraged to submit their proposals (400/700 words) to Prof Enrico Colombatto, who is the head of research at IREF, by September 15, 2017: enrico_colombatto(at)hotmail.com

By and large, the paper should be delivered one year after the contract is signed by both parties.

More details will be provided in the research contract, once the proposal is approved. Enrico Colombatto is at your disposal for further information.

