CEVRO’s PPE.Life Blog & Interview

Check out: PPE.Life

It is a new blog by students in the PPE master’s program at the CEVRO Institute in Prague, Czech Republic.

Prague’s PPE program is exciting. I taught there in the spring and met many great students with an interest in liberty and market solutions. The blog has been up and running for a while. Students discuss ideas, raise questions and post interviews with people teaching in their program.

Casey Pender, the wonderful guy who initiated the new blog, has recently interviewed me. Casey asked me about my visit in NYU’s “Austrian” program and my (short) appearance in the second Keynes-versus-Hayek rap video. I also commented on Hayek-Minsky credit cycles and problems with macro-prudential policy, which are key topics of our (Hayek-Foundation funded) research platform “Monetary Policy and Economic Order” at Leipzig University’s Institute for Economic Policy.

Click here for the interview.