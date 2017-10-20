The Leipzig Colloquium

by Andreas Hoffmann

Stefan Kolev and I run a new colloquium at Leipzig University. This “Colloquium on the Foundations of the Market Order” provides an opportunity for academics interested in the principles of the market economy and a free society to meet and discuss research. Several participants of the colloquium contribute to this blog.

Yesterday the colloquium met for the first time. Let me share with you the colloquium schedule and a couple of photos from our session on the “Wieser-Weber connection”.

We are looking forward to welcoming many great scholars in Leipzig.