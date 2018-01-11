I would like to bring the following to your attention:

– Call for Papers –

Workshop on the Future of the EMU

Leipzig, Germany

May 30, 2018

The Institute for Economic Policy at Leipzig University invites submissions for the international workshop on the Future of the European Monetary Union. The workshop will take place at Leipzig University on May 30, 2018. The papers should be policy-oriented, building a solid basis for a profound discussion of the future of the European Monetary Union. The best papers can be published after a peer-review process in a special issue of Economists’ Voice. Participation in the workshop is free, travel and accommodation costs of selected presenters will be reimbursed.

Possible topics include inter alia:

Constitutional challenges of European monetary policy: the 1993 Maastricht ruling in 1993 versus litigation of BVerfG and ECJ,

the democratic legitimacy of the ECB large-scale government bond purchases,

the interaction of unconventional monetary policy with tighter regulation,

growth and redistribution effects of monetary expansion,

the future of European Stability Mechanism: transformation into a European Monetary Fund,

models of a resolution of a monetary union such as a double currency standard.

Additional Information available at https://www.wifa.uni-leipzig.de/iwp/konferenzen.html.

The deadline for paper submission is March 15, 2018. Submissions and inquiries should be addressed by email to sebastian.mueller[at]uni-leipzig.de

Decisions about acceptance for presentation in the workshop will be communicated by April 1, 2018.

The organizers,

Prof. Dr. Gunther Schnabl (Leipzig University)

Prof. Dr. Markus C. Kerber (Technical University of Berlin)