Dear Mario,
Felicitations on your birthday. Your leadership and dedication have been a blessing to many in need of friendship and support. Your kindness and goodwill have helped our networks succeed. Your scholarship and teaching have advanced liberal understanding. You’re making a great difference, and your birthday is a great day to say: Thank you!
Warm sincere regards, Dan Klein
One thought on “Birthday Greetings from an NYU Disciple”
The only person you are a disciple of is ADAM SMITH. And that is as it should be. Thanks, Dan. Make more good students.