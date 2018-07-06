Happy birthday to Mario, my longtime friend and associate

by Larry White

Mario and I go back many years. Decades, if truth be told. When we first met (summer 1975 Austrian Economics conference in Hartford, CT, if I recall correctly) he was a graduate student and I was an undergraduate. Six years later we became colleagues at New York University, where we shared the privilege of working with Israel Kirzner. Mario managed to stay at NYU (and it’s hard to imagine him in any other city); I had to move on in 1988. These days we frequently cross paths in New York and Fairfax and at conferences elsewhere.

Since 1992 we have co-edited the “Foundations of the Market Economy” book series for Routledge. The series has published more than 35 works. We chose the series name to signal that we are looking for big-picture and policy-relevant work and are open to more than traditional Austrian economics. I notice that Mario has since borrowed the name for the NYU program that is the institutional successor to the old Austrian Economics Program. We make a good editorial team, I think, in that (a) we have similarly high standards and (b) our interests are complementary rather than overlapping. Feature (b) may also explain why we have never co-authored. In one case we actually wrote separate “afterwords” to a volume on Austrian economics edited by others.

On Facebook Mario has lately been claiming inherited ownership rights in Roman aqueducts in France. Although he might be descended from Roman stock, Mario is not completely a Stoic. Things bug him — although not usually for very long. And not enough to make him react impulsively. (He doesn’t need any supervening authority to keep him from short-sighted behavior, no thanks to the neo-paternalists.) His usual outlook is that things are going about as well as can be expected under the circumstances. I imagine that will be his attitude about reaching the age of 70 as well.