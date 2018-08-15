Turkey’s Nominal GDP: No Recession?

These days many commentators suggest that a recession is on the way in Turkey. But nominal GDP grows along trend.

Market monetarists, Keynesians, and some Hayekians have suggested that NGDP targeting would help stabilize an economy. Accordingly, having NGDP grow along its trend should have prevented a major recession in the U.S. and in Europe. Believing in the power of monetary stimulus in times of crisis, these economists criticized the ECB and Fed policy for being too restrictive. They suggest that the ECB should have responded quicker to the evolving crisis and intervened more heavily in markets. The Fed is mainly argued to have managed surplus liquidity inadequately.

Now we have got a new chance to collect insights into the potential benefits of NGDP targeting. Looking at Turkey’s development of NGDP, these Fed and ECB critics should be rather pleased. The data shows no indication of a severe deviation from trend. At the moment, inflation is up and the New Turkish Lira (YTL) is losing value. But despite the pressure on the YTL, Turkey’s central bank lifted rates less than expected to maintain low borrowing costs and prevent a recession.

That is what an NGDP-targeting central bank should be doing, right? From this perspective, we shouldn’t be worried about what’s going to happen in Turkey.

I am being a bit mischievous, I know. But perhaps this episode demonstrates that John Taylor has got it right: NGDP targeting is not a panacea to economic woes after all.

Data: Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Current Price Gross Domestic Product in Turkey [TURGDPNQDSMEI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TURGDPNQDSMEI, August 15, 2018.